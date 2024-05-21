Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 4694.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4676 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4703, closed at 4694.05, with a high of 4705 and a low of 4668.7. The market cap stood at 128038.9 crore, with a 52-week high of 4740.3 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1878 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.09% and is currently trading at 4684.90. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 31.18% to reach 4684.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months16.69%
6 Months21.19%
YTD13.05%
1 Year31.18%
21 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14712.53Support 14661.63
Resistance 24740.67Support 24638.87
Resistance 34763.43Support 34610.73
21 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.56% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4544
    Strong Sell6544
21 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 25 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 746 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 96.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 k & BSE volume was .

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4694.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4705 & 4668.7 yesterday to end at 4694.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

