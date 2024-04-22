Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 22 Apr 2024, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 4352.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4340 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors opened at 4340.45 and closed at 4352.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 4367.95 and a low of 4262.85. The market capitalization stood at 118,831.64 crore, with a 52-week high of 4440.9 and a 52-week low of 3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 15,292 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4352.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Eicher Motors had a trading volume of 15,292 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 4,352.55.

