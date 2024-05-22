Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock on the last day opened at ₹4660, reached a high of ₹4726.15 and a low of ₹4653, before closing at ₹4680.7. The market capitalization stood at 127906.1 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹3159.2 and ₹4740.3. The BSE volume for the day was 35775 shares traded.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of ₹4666.75 and a high of ₹4700 on the current trading day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.68% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 12 PM is 46.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹4680.9, down by 0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a high of 4699.95 and a low of 4684.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4688.47 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4677.03 and 4671.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4694.8
|Support 1
|4679.05
|Resistance 2
|4705.25
|Support 2
|4673.75
|Resistance 3
|4710.55
|Support 3
|4663.3
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4685.47
|10 Days
|4652.87
|20 Days
|4577.90
|50 Days
|4184.17
|100 Days
|4030.18
|300 Days
|3785.64
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4685.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4670.45
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4685.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4639.02 and ₹4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.72% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is down by 46.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹4692.15, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4694.92 and 4661.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4661.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 4694.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4705.62
|Support 1
|4688.47
|Resistance 2
|4711.33
|Support 2
|4677.03
|Resistance 3
|4722.77
|Support 3
|4671.32
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4699, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹4670.45
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4699 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4639.02 and ₹4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.4% to reach ₹4688.9, outperforming its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India, who are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8808.75
|-10.0
|-0.11
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245922.47
|Eicher Motors
|4688.9
|18.45
|0.4
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128384.72
|TVS Motor Co
|2141.4
|-14.2
|-0.66
|2313.9
|1224.55
|101735.15
|Hero Motocorp
|4998.7
|-48.65
|-0.96
|5167.7
|2659.66
|99934.88
|Tube Investments Of India
|3640.1
|-37.9
|-1.03
|4159.5
|2655.1
|70400.34
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.82% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -64.67% lower than yesterday
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 64.67% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹4687.25, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4700.0 & a low of 4666.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4694.92
|Support 1
|4661.67
|Resistance 2
|4714.08
|Support 2
|4647.58
|Resistance 3
|4728.17
|Support 3
|4628.42
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.25% to reach ₹4682.3. Meanwhile, its competitors including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and down by -0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8777.45
|-41.3
|-0.47
|9356.0
|4450.0
|245048.64
|Eicher Motors
|4682.3
|11.85
|0.25
|4740.3
|3159.2
|128204.01
|TVS Motor Co
|2152.35
|-3.25
|-0.15
|2313.9
|1224.55
|102255.37
|Hero Motocorp
|5020.0
|-27.35
|-0.54
|5167.7
|2659.66
|100360.71
|Tube Investments Of India
|3641.65
|-36.35
|-0.99
|4159.5
|2655.1
|70430.32
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4695.9, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹4670.45
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4695.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4639.02 and ₹4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹4686.95. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have experienced a significant growth of 31.80%, reaching ₹4686.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|3 Months
|20.59%
|6 Months
|21.56%
|YTD
|12.78%
|1 Year
|31.8%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4719.3
|Support 1
|4640.45
|Resistance 2
|4763.5
|Support 2
|4605.8
|Resistance 3
|4798.15
|Support 3
|4561.6
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 14.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|5
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|5
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 536 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 731 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4680.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4726.15 & ₹4653 yesterday to end at ₹4680.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
