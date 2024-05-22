Hello User
Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 4670.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4685.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock on the last day opened at 4660, reached a high of 4726.15 and a low of 4653, before closing at 4680.7. The market capitalization stood at 127906.1 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 3159.2 and 4740.3. The BSE volume for the day was 35775 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.09%; Futures open interest increased by 0.38%

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

22 May 2024, 01:01 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors stock reached a low of 4666.75 and a high of 4700 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:54 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -46.68% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 12 PM is 46.68% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 4680.9, down by 0.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, in analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors reached a high of 4699.95 and a low of 4684.2 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4688.47 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4677.03 and 4671.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14694.8Support 14679.05
Resistance 24705.25Support 24673.75
Resistance 34710.55Support 34663.3
22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4685.47
10 Days4652.87
20 Days4577.90
50 Days4184.17
100 Days4030.18
300 Days3785.64
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4685.6, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹4670.45

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4685.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4639.02 and 4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.72% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is down by 46.72% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 4692.15, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:41 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 4694.92 and 4661.67 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 4661.67 and selling near hourly resistance at 4694.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14705.62Support 14688.47
Resistance 24711.33Support 24677.03
Resistance 34722.77Support 34671.32
22 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4699, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹4670.45

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors share price is at 4699 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4639.02 and 4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:10 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.4% to reach 4688.9, outperforming its competitors like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India, who are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both down by 0.19% and 0.14% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8808.75-10.0-0.119356.04450.0245922.47
Eicher Motors4688.918.450.44740.33159.2128384.72
TVS Motor Co2141.4-14.2-0.662313.91224.55101735.15
Hero Motocorp4998.7-48.65-0.965167.72659.6699934.88
Tube Investments Of India3640.1-37.9-1.034159.52655.170400.34
22 May 2024, 11:03 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.82% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4544
    Strong Sell6544
22 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -64.67% lower than yesterday

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 10 AM is 64.67% lower than yesterday, with the price at 4687.25, a decrease of 0.36%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a lasting upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors touched a high of 4700.0 & a low of 4666.75 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14694.92Support 14661.67
Resistance 24714.08Support 24647.58
Resistance 34728.17Support 34628.42
22 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.25% to reach 4682.3. Meanwhile, its competitors including Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India are experiencing losses. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.18% and down by -0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8777.45-41.3-0.479356.04450.0245048.64
Eicher Motors4682.311.850.254740.33159.2128204.01
TVS Motor Co2152.35-3.25-0.152313.91224.55102255.37
Hero Motocorp5020.0-27.35-0.545167.72659.66100360.71
Tube Investments Of India3641.65-36.35-0.994159.52655.170430.32
22 May 2024, 09:48 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.39%; Futures open interest increased by 0.2%

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4695.9, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹4670.45

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4695.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4639.02 and 4717.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4639.02 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4717.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 4686.95. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have experienced a significant growth of 31.80%, reaching 4686.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.22%
3 Months20.59%
6 Months21.56%
YTD12.78%
1 Year31.8%
22 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14719.3Support 14640.45
Resistance 24763.5Support 24605.8
Resistance 34798.15Support 34561.6
22 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 14.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

22 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 536 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 731 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4680.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4726.15 & 4653 yesterday to end at 4680.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.