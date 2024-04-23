Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4380.3 and closed at ₹4340.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4483.8, while the low was ₹4375. The market capitalization stood at ₹122344.57 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹4440.9 and the 52-week low at ₹3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 13068 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors stock is currently priced at ₹4468.3, with a net change of 127.5 and a percent change of 2.94. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day, Eicher Motors on the BSE had a volume of 13068 shares with a closing price of ₹4340.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!