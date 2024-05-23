Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 4670.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4703.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock opened at 4686.95 and closed at 4670.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 4703.9 and the low was 4666.75. The market capitalization stands at 128802.86 crore with a 52-week high of 4740.3 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3434 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:23:36 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at 4693.35. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 30.37% to 4693.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same 1-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.99%
3 Months19.76%
6 Months22.48%
YTD13.32%
1 Year30.37%
23 May 2024, 08:49:22 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14712.67Support 14673.32
Resistance 24728.43Support 24649.73
Resistance 34752.02Support 34633.97
23 May 2024, 08:35:03 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 15.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
23 May 2024, 08:28:44 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 536 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 731 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 35 k.

23 May 2024, 08:03:45 AM IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4670.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4703.9 & 4666.75 yesterday to end at 4670.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

