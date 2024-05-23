Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock opened at ₹4686.95 and closed at ₹4670.45 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹4703.9 and the low was ₹4666.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹128802.86 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4740.3 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 3434 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has decreased by -0.06% and is currently trading at ₹4693.35. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have surged by 30.37% to ₹4693.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same 1-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.99%
|3 Months
|19.76%
|6 Months
|22.48%
|YTD
|13.32%
|1 Year
|30.37%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4712.67
|Support 1
|4673.32
|Resistance 2
|4728.43
|Support 2
|4649.73
|Resistance 3
|4752.02
|Support 3
|4633.97
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 15.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 26.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 500 k & BSE volume was 35 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4703.9 & ₹4666.75 yesterday to end at ₹4670.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend