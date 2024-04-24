Active Stocks
Wed Apr 24 2024 09:37:36
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.05 1.21%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.60 0.49%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.10 0.21%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,513.00 0.38%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,347.55 0.39%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Climbs in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Climbs in Today's Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 4518.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4525 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4479.4 and closed at 4468.3. The high for the day was 4534.15 and the low was 4445.05. The market capitalization stood at 123727.29 crore. The 52-week high was 4483.8 and the 52-week low was 3156.75. The BSE volume was 14343 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Apr 2024, 09:41:19 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could suggest that the stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.

24 Apr 2024, 09:30:56 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4525, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4518.8

Eicher Motors share price is at 4525 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4472.37 and 4562.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4472.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4562.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:19:16 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The price of Eicher Motors shares has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at 4537.50. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have risen by 42.02% to 4537.50, while the Nifty index has grown by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.13%
3 Months19.27%
6 Months31.16%
YTD9.09%
1 Year42.02%
24 Apr 2024, 08:47:44 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14562.27Support 14472.37
Resistance 24593.53Support 24413.73
Resistance 34652.17Support 34382.47
24 Apr 2024, 08:33:18 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy6667
Hold11111113
Sell4443
Strong Sell4443
24 Apr 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 794286 as compared to the 20 day avg of 1069720

The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 781.00 k & BSE volume was 13.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:02:51 AM IST

Eicher Motors share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 4534.15 & 4445.05 yesterday to end at 4468.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App