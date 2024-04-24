Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Climbs in Today's Trading Session

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4479.4 and closed at ₹4468.3. The high for the day was ₹4534.15 and the low was ₹4445.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹123727.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4483.8 and the 52-week low was ₹3156.75. The BSE volume was 14343 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.22%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could suggest that the stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4525, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹4518.8
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4525 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4472.37 and ₹4562.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4472.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4562.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The price of Eicher Motors shares has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹4537.50. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have risen by 42.02% to ₹4537.50, while the Nifty index has grown by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.13%
|3 Months
|19.27%
|6 Months
|31.16%
|YTD
|9.09%
|1 Year
|42.02%
Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4562.27
|Support 1
|4472.37
|Resistance 2
|4593.53
|Support 2
|4413.73
|Resistance 3
|4652.17
|Support 3
|4382.47
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 794286 as compared to the 20 day avg of 1069720
The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 781.00 k & BSE volume was 13.00 k.
Eicher Motors share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹4534.15 & ₹4445.05 yesterday to end at ₹4468.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
