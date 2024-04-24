Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' Stock Climbs in Today's Trading Session

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4479.4 and closed at ₹4468.3. The high for the day was ₹4534.15 and the low was ₹4445.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹123727.29 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4483.8 and the 52-week low was ₹3156.75. The BSE volume was 14343 shares traded.
An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest for Eicher Motors indicates a potential shift in the current bullish trend. This could suggest that the stock may reach a peak or begin to reverse direction in the near future.
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4525 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4472.37 and ₹4562.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4472.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4562.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The price of Eicher Motors shares has increased by 0.41% and is currently trading at ₹4537.50. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have risen by 42.02% to ₹4537.50, while the Nifty index has grown by 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.13%
|3 Months
|19.27%
|6 Months
|31.16%
|YTD
|9.09%
|1 Year
|42.02%
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4562.27
|Support 1
|4472.37
|Resistance 2
|4593.53
|Support 2
|4413.73
|Resistance 3
|4652.17
|Support 3
|4382.47
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 25.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 781.00 k & BSE volume was 13.00 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4534.15 & ₹4445.05 yesterday to end at ₹4468.3. The technical trend suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
