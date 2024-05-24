Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors had an open and close price of ₹4696.05. The high for the day was ₹4868.8 and the low was ₹4686.8. The market capitalization of the company was ₹132910.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4740.3 and ₹3159.2 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24563 shares.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 17.7% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 922 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4868.8 & ₹4686.8 yesterday to end at ₹4696.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend