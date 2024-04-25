Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 4518.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4528.9 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4553.95 and closed at 4518.8. The stock's high was 4571.4 and low was 4517.45. The market capitalization was 124003.83 crore. The 52-week high was 4534.15 and the 52-week low was 3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 9654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14561.83Support 14504.98
Resistance 24595.17Support 24481.47
Resistance 34618.68Support 34448.13
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 11.79% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6667
    Hold11111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
25 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 929 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 964 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 919 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4518.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4571.4 & 4517.45 yesterday to end at 4518.8.the stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

