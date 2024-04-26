Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors started the day at ₹4555.55 and closed at ₹4528.9, with a high of ₹4628.15 and a low of ₹4486.95. The market capitalization was ₹125904.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4571.4 and the 52-week low was ₹3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 11685 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors' stock price has dropped by -0.67% and is currently trading at ₹4584.90. Over the past year, Eicher Motors' shares have surged by 42.08% to reach ₹4584.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.07%
|3 Months
|21.37%
|6 Months
|38.73%
|YTD
|11.38%
|1 Year
|42.08%
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4664.13
|Support 1
|4521.13
|Resistance 2
|4718.07
|Support 2
|4432.07
|Resistance 3
|4807.13
|Support 3
|4378.13
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 919 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4628.15 & ₹4486.95 yesterday to end at ₹4528.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!