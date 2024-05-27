Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4836.3 and closed at ₹4853.9. The stock reached a high of ₹4907.65 and a low of ₹4805.95. The market capitalization was ₹133,570.09 crore. The 52-week high was also recorded at ₹4907.65, while the 52-week low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 14,893 shares traded.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4925.73
|Support 1
|4825.13
|Resistance 2
|4967.17
|Support 2
|4765.97
|Resistance 3
|5026.33
|Support 3
|4724.53
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 18.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 922 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4907.65 & ₹4805.95 yesterday to end at ₹4853.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend