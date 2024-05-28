Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 4879.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4786.7 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors opened at 4869.15 and closed at 4879.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 4906 and a low of 4770. The market capitalization stood at 131070.1 crore. The 52-week high was 4907.65 and the low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6746 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14881.17Support 14744.17
Resistance 24962.58Support 24688.58
Resistance 35018.17Support 34607.17
28 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 16.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
28 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 662 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 701 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

28 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4879.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4906 & 4770 yesterday to end at 4879.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

