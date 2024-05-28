Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors opened at ₹4869.15 and closed at ₹4879.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹4906 and a low of ₹4770. The market capitalization stood at ₹131070.1 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4907.65 and the low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 6746 shares traded.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4881.17
|Support 1
|4744.17
|Resistance 2
|4962.58
|Support 2
|4688.58
|Resistance 3
|5018.17
|Support 3
|4607.17
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 16.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4906 & ₹4770 yesterday to end at ₹4879.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend