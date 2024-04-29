Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 29 Apr 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 4615.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4593.5 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors opened at 4597.5 and closed at 4615.7 on the last day. The high for the day was 4632.75, while the low was 4575.3. The market capitalization stood at 125,772.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were 4632.75 and 3156.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,841 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:17 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 929 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 964 k

The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 919 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4615.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4632.75 & 4575.3 yesterday to end at 4615.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

