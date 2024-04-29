Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors opened at ₹4597.5 and closed at ₹4615.7 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹4632.75, while the low was ₹4575.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹125,772.62 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹4632.75 and ₹3156.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,841 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 3.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 919 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹4632.75 & ₹4575.3 yesterday to end at ₹4615.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!