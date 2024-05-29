Hello User
Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 4791.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4774.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock on the last trading day opened at 4819.95, reached a high of 4826.35, and a low of 4759.9 before closing at 4791.35. The market capitalization stood at 130734.67 crore with a 52-week high of 4907.65 and a 52-week low of 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5151 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 16.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
29 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 662 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 701 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 6 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4791.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4826.35 & 4759.9 yesterday to end at 4791.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

