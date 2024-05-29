Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors' stock on the last trading day opened at ₹4819.95, reached a high of ₹4826.35, and a low of ₹4759.9 before closing at ₹4791.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹130734.67 crore with a 52-week high of ₹4907.65 and a 52-week low of ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 5151 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 16.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.54% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 655 k & BSE volume was 6 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4826.35 & ₹4759.9 yesterday to end at ₹4791.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend