Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4598.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of ₹4596.8 and a close price of ₹4597.55. The high for the day was ₹4603.85 and the low was ₹4535. The market capitalization stood at ₹125460.48 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4632.75 and the 52-week low was ₹3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3464 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors share price update : Shareholding information
Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency
Eicher Motors has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 21.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 19.97% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.
Eicher Motors share price Today : Financial performance
Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 16.71% and a revenue growth of 16.42% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 160840.60 cr, which is 11.37% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% for the fourth quarter.
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.37% to reach ₹4596.05, in line with its industry counterparts such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments of India, which are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8938.6
|178.8
|2.04
|9356.0
|4427.3
|249547.62
|Eicher Motors
|4596.05
|16.85
|0.37
|4632.75
|3159.2
|125693.5
|TVS Motor Co
|2069.85
|33.6
|1.65
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98335.91
|Hero Motocorp
|4543.05
|84.65
|1.9
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90788.18
|Tube Investments Of India
|3755.9
|52.7
|1.42
|4120.8
|2534.65
|72534.35
Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors stock reached a low price of ₹4587.3 and a high price of ₹4689.55 on the current day. The stock showed some volatility throughout the trading session, with a range of ₹102.25 between the low and high prices.
Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 2.4%
An increase in futures prices and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4598.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
Eicher Motors share price closed the day at ₹4598.6 - a 0.42% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4663.97 , 4732.93 , 4775.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4552.02 , 4509.03 , 4440.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 47.86% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 3 PM is 47.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹4598.6, up by 0.42%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4592, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4592 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4537.22 and ₹4608.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4537.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4608.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4410.10
|10 Days
|4334.72
|20 Days
|4146.96
|50 Days
|3962.97
|100 Days
|3936.88
|300 Days
|3682.33
Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday
The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 2 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹4626.65, up by 1.04%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors reached a high of 4637.2 and a low of 4611.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4619.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4605.6 and 4595.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4633.45
|Support 1
|4607.3
|Resistance 2
|4648.4
|Support 2
|4596.1
|Resistance 3
|4659.6
|Support 3
|4581.15
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 13.46% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4615.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 93.94% higher than yesterday
Eicher Motors' trading volume by 1 PM has surged by 93.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹4621.05, up by 0.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4647.78 and 4626.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 4626.63 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4647.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4644.0
|Support 1
|4619.5
|Resistance 2
|4654.6
|Support 2
|4605.6
|Resistance 3
|4668.5
|Support 3
|4595.0
Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%
A rise in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range
Eicher Motors stock reached a high of ₹4689.55 and a low of ₹4587.3 during the trading session today.
Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.59% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 PM has increased by 110.59% compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹4636.95, showing a 1.26% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving back and forth between 4649.78 and 4623.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4623.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4649.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4647.78
|Support 1
|4626.63
|Resistance 2
|4659.47
|Support 2
|4617.17
|Resistance 3
|4668.93
|Support 3
|4605.48
Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|4410.10
|10 Days
|4334.72
|20 Days
|4146.96
|50 Days
|3962.97
|100 Days
|3936.88
|300 Days
|3682.33
Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4638.45, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 124.77% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 124.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹4644.35, up by 1.42%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 4673.93 and 4605.48 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4605.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4673.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4649.78
|Support 1
|4623.53
|Resistance 2
|4659.42
|Support 2
|4606.92
|Resistance 3
|4676.03
|Support 3
|4597.28
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4634.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.94% to reach ₹4622.45, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.45% and 0.37% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8910.4
|150.6
|1.72
|9356.0
|4427.3
|248760.33
|Eicher Motors
|4622.45
|43.25
|0.94
|4632.75
|3159.2
|126415.49
|TVS Motor Co
|2071.75
|35.5
|1.74
|2313.9
|1138.55
|98426.17
|Hero Motocorp
|4559.2
|100.8
|2.26
|4953.24
|2457.35
|91110.93
|Tube Investments Of India
|3703.9
|0.7
|0.02
|4120.8
|2534.65
|71530.12
Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
https://www.livemint.com/market/mahindra-mahindra-eicher-motors-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11714455000769.html
Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 152.71% higher than yesterday
Eicher Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume by 152.71% compared to yesterday's volume, with the price currently at ₹4635, showing a 1.22% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Eicher Motors touched a high of 4689.55 & a low of 4621.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4673.93
|Support 1
|4605.48
|Resistance 2
|4715.97
|Support 2
|4579.07
|Resistance 3
|4742.38
|Support 3
|4537.03
Eicher Motors Live Updates
Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 1.02% to reach ₹4625.75, outperforming its peers. Tube Investments Of India is declining, while Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Auto
|8908.3
|148.5
|1.7
|9356.0
|4427.3
|248701.71
|Eicher Motors
|4625.75
|46.55
|1.02
|4632.75
|3159.2
|126505.74
|TVS Motor Co
|2094.5
|58.25
|2.86
|2313.9
|1138.55
|99507.0
|Hero Motocorp
|4535.1
|76.7
|1.72
|4953.24
|2457.35
|90629.31
|Tube Investments Of India
|3689.6
|-13.6
|-0.37
|4120.8
|2534.65
|71253.95
Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.66%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4650, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹4579.2
The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of ₹4608.17 & second resistance of ₹4641.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹4679.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹4679.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 1.85% and is currently trading at ₹4663.95. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 38.49%, reaching ₹4663.95. In contrast, Nifty rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.35%
|3 Months
|20.05%
|6 Months
|36.16%
|YTD
|10.34%
|1 Year
|38.49%
Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4608.17
|Support 1
|4537.22
|Resistance 2
|4641.33
|Support 2
|4499.43
|Resistance 3
|4679.12
|Support 3
|4466.27
Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 12.81% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|13
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 469 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 965 k
The trading volume yesterday was 51.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 465 k & BSE volume was 3 k.
Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4597.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹4603.85 & ₹4535 yesterday to end at ₹4597.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!