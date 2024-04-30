Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors closed today at 4598.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's 4579.2

Hello User
Eicher Motors stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 4579.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4598.6 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Stock Price Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today : Eicher Motors had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of 4596.8 and a close price of 4597.55. The high for the day was 4603.85 and the low was 4535. The market capitalization stood at 125460.48 crore. The 52-week high was 4632.75 and the 52-week low was 3156.75. The BSE volume for the day was 3464 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Shareholding information

Eicher Motors has a 2.74% MF holding & 28.95% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 2.26% in december to 2.74% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 30.27% in december to 28.95% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:31 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Return metrics and efficiency

Eicher Motors has a Return on Equity (ROE) of 21.12% in the most recent fiscal year and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 19.97% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.17% and 22.94% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:04 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Financial performance

Eicher Motors has shown an EPS growth of 16.71% and a revenue growth of 16.42% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue stands at 160840.60 cr, which is 11.37% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a revenue growth of 10.80% and a profit growth of 17.02% for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:35 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 13.08% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy6667
    Hold11111113
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell4443
30 Apr 2024, 06:05 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price has increased by 0.37% to reach 4596.05, in line with its industry counterparts such as Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments of India, which are also experiencing growth. However, the overall market benchmarks Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8938.6178.82.049356.04427.3249547.62
Eicher Motors4596.0516.850.374632.753159.2125693.5
TVS Motor Co2069.8533.61.652313.91138.5598335.91
Hero Motocorp4543.0584.651.94953.242457.3590788.18
Tube Investments Of India3755.952.71.424120.82534.6572534.35
30 Apr 2024, 05:35 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a low price of 4587.3 and a high price of 4689.55 on the current day. The stock showed some volatility throughout the trading session, with a range of 102.25 between the low and high prices.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 0.82%; Futures open interest increased by 2.4%

An increase in futures prices and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed today at ₹4598.6, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

Eicher Motors share price closed the day at 4598.6 - a 0.42% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 4663.97 , 4732.93 , 4775.92. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 4552.02 , 4509.03 , 4440.07.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:45 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 3 PM is 47.86% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 3 PM is 47.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 4598.6, up by 0.42%. Both volume traded and price are essential indicators to analyze trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32 PM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4592, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

Eicher Motors share price is at 4592 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4537.22 and 4608.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4537.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4608.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:56 PM IST Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:55 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days4410.10
10 Days4334.72
20 Days4146.96
50 Days3962.97
100 Days3936.88
300 Days3682.33
30 Apr 2024, 02:48 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 2 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday

The volume of Eicher Motors traded until 2 PM is 52.84% higher than yesterday, with the price at 4626.65, up by 1.04%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors reached a high of 4637.2 and a low of 4611.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 4619.5 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 4605.6 and 4595.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14633.45Support 14607.3
Resistance 24648.4Support 24596.1
Resistance 34659.6Support 34581.15
30 Apr 2024, 02:03 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4615.3, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:52 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 1 PM is 93.94% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors' trading volume by 1 PM has surged by 93.94% compared to yesterday, with the price at 4621.05, up by 0.91%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:35 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 4647.78 and 4626.63 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 4626.63 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 4647.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14644.0Support 14619.5
Resistance 24654.6Support 24605.6
Resistance 34668.5Support 34595.0
30 Apr 2024, 01:11 PM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.59%

A rise in futures price and open interest in Eicher Motors indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:05 PM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Eicher Motors stock reached a high of 4689.55 and a low of 4587.3 during the trading session today.

30 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 110.59% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 12 PM has increased by 110.59% compared to the previous day, with the price at 4636.95, showing a 1.26% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40 PM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between 4649.78 and 4623.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 4623.53 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4649.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14647.78Support 14626.63
Resistance 24659.47Support 24617.17
Resistance 34668.93Support 34605.48
30 Apr 2024, 12:24 PM IST Eicher Motors Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Eicher Motors share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:15 PM IST Eicher Motors share price update :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4638.45, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:52 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 124.77% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Eicher Motors until 11 AM is 124.77% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 4644.35, up by 1.42%. Monitoring both volume traded and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 4673.93 and 4605.48 levels in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 4605.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 4673.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14649.78Support 14623.53
Resistance 24659.42Support 24606.92
Resistance 34676.03Support 34597.28
30 Apr 2024, 11:26 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4634.8, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 4608.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4641.33. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 4641.33 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:12 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price increased by 0.94% to reach 4622.45, aligning with the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, Hero Motocorp, and Tube Investments Of India. The broader market indices Nifty and Sensex also saw gains of 0.45% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8910.4150.61.729356.04427.3248760.33
Eicher Motors4622.4543.250.944632.753159.2126415.49
TVS Motor Co2071.7535.51.742313.91138.5598426.17
Hero Motocorp4559.2100.82.264953.242457.3591110.93
Tube Investments Of India3703.90.70.024120.82534.6571530.12
30 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

https://www.livemint.com/market/mahindra-mahindra-eicher-motors-others-hit-52-week-high-today-do-you-own-any-11714455000769.html

30 Apr 2024, 10:49 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 152.71% higher than yesterday

Eicher Motors has seen a significant increase in trading volume by 152.71% compared to yesterday's volume, with the price currently at 4635, showing a 1.22% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 10:37 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Eicher Motors touched a high of 4689.55 & a low of 4621.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14673.93Support 14605.48
Resistance 24715.97Support 24579.07
Resistance 34742.38Support 34537.03
30 Apr 2024, 10:12 AM IST Eicher Motors Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:55 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Eicher Motors' stock price rose by 1.02% to reach 4625.75, outperforming its peers. Tube Investments Of India is declining, while Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Co, and Hero Motocorp are all experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.29% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Auto8908.3148.51.79356.04427.3248701.71
Eicher Motors4625.7546.551.024632.753159.2126505.74
TVS Motor Co2094.558.252.862313.91138.5599507.0
Hero Motocorp4535.176.71.724953.242457.3590629.31
Tube Investments Of India3689.6-13.6-0.374120.82534.6571253.95
30 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Eicher Motors share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.54%; Futures open interest increased by 0.66%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Eicher Motors indicates the possibility of positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:35 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today :Eicher Motors trading at ₹4650, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹4579.2

The current market price of Eicher Motors has surpassed the first resistance of 4608.17 & second resistance of 4641.33 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 4679.12. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 4679.12 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20 AM IST Eicher Motors share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Eicher Motors has increased by 1.85% and is currently trading at 4663.95. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 38.49%, reaching 4663.95. In contrast, Nifty rose by 24.77% to 22643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.35%
3 Months20.05%
6 Months36.16%
YTD10.34%
1 Year38.49%
30 Apr 2024, 08:45 AM IST Eicher Motors share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14608.17Support 14537.22
Resistance 24641.33Support 24499.43
Resistance 34679.12Support 34466.27
30 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Today : Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 469 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 965 k

The trading volume yesterday was 51.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 465 k & BSE volume was 3 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Eicher Motors share price Live :Eicher Motors closed at ₹4597.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 4603.85 & 4535 yesterday to end at 4597.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

