Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors ended the day with an open price of ₹4759.95 and closed at ₹4771.75. The stock reached a high of ₹4808 and a low of ₹4724.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹129529.86 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹3159.2 and ₹4907.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11497 shares for Eicher Motors on the last day.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4788.48
|Support 1
|4703.88
|Resistance 2
|4840.97
|Support 2
|4671.77
|Resistance 3
|4873.08
|Support 3
|4619.28
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 15.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 548 k & BSE volume was 11 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4808 & ₹4724.35 yesterday to end at ₹4771.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend