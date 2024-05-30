Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Eicher Motors Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 4771.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4730.45 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors ended the day with an open price of 4759.95 and closed at 4771.75. The stock reached a high of 4808 and a low of 4724.35. The market capitalization stood at 129529.86 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 3159.2 and 4907.65. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 11497 shares for Eicher Motors on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14788.48Support 14703.88
Resistance 24840.97Support 24671.77
Resistance 34873.08Support 34619.28
30 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 15.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
30 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 560 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 706 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 548 k & BSE volume was 11 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4771.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4808 & 4724.35 yesterday to end at 4771.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.