Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at ₹4685.4, reached a high of ₹4766.95, and closed at ₹4744.4. The low for the day was ₹4685.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹129,465.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹4907.65 and the low was ₹3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,995 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4740, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹4744.4
Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at ₹4740 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹4712.6 and ₹4777.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹4712.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4777.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has dropped by -0.54% and is currently trading at ₹4719.00. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 29.17%, reaching ₹4719.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.26%
|3 Months
|22.72%
|6 Months
|21.71%
|YTD
|14.47%
|1 Year
|29.17%
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|4777.9
|Support 1
|4712.6
|Resistance 2
|4806.6
|Support 2
|4676.0
|Resistance 3
|4843.2
|Support 3
|4647.3
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹3995.0, 15.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹5000.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|5
|5
|6
|6
|Hold
|11
|11
|11
|12
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|4
|4
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 458 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 681 k
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 431 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4744.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹4766.95 & ₹4685.4 yesterday to end at ₹4744.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend