Eicher Motors share price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors Stock Falls in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : Eicher Motors stock price went down today, 31 May 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 4744.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 4740 per share. Investors should monitor Eicher Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Eicher Motors opened at 4685.4, reached a high of 4766.95, and closed at 4744.4. The low for the day was 4685.4. The market capitalization stood at 129,465.51 crore. The 52-week high was 4907.65 and the low was 3159.2. The BSE volume for the day was 26,995 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors trading at ₹4740, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹4744.4

Eicher Motors Share Price Live Updates: Eicher Motors share price is at 4740 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 4712.6 and 4777.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 4712.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 4777.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The share price of Eicher Motors has dropped by -0.54% and is currently trading at 4719.00. Over the past year, Eicher Motors shares have gained 29.17%, reaching 4719.00. In contrast, the Nifty index increased by 20.69% to 22488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.26%
3 Months22.72%
6 Months21.71%
YTD14.47%
1 Year29.17%
31 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Eicher Motors on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 14777.9Support 14712.6
Resistance 24806.6Support 24676.0
Resistance 34843.2Support 34647.3
31 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 3995.0, 15.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 3100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 5000.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6666
    Buy5566
    Hold11111112
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell6644
31 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors volume yesterday was 458 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 681 k

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 431 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

31 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: Eicher Motors closed at ₹4744.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Eicher Motors Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 4766.95 & 4685.4 yesterday to end at 4744.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

