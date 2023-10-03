Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EKI Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EKI Energy Services stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.8 per share. Investors should monitor EKI Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EKI Energy Services

On the last day of trading, EKI Energy Services opened at 445.2 and closed at 455.05. The stock reached a high of 477.8 and a low of 437 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 1,314.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,100 and the 52-week low is 355.25. The stock saw a volume of 795,221 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Live :EKI Energy Services closed at ₹455.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EKI Energy Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 795,221. The closing price of the stock was 455.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.