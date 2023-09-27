Hello User
EKI Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : EKI Energy Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EKI Energy Services stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 504.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.95 per share. Investors should monitor EKI Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EKI Energy Services

EKI Energy Services opened at 478.95 and closed at 504.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 478.95 and a low of 478.95. The market capitalization of EKI Energy Services is 1,317.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2,100 and the 52-week low is 355.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,259 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 11:11 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of EKI Energy Services stock was 478.95, and the high price was also 478.95.

27 Sep 2023, 11:03 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Live :EKI Energy Services trading at ₹478.95, down -5% from yesterday's ₹504.15

Based on the current data, the stock price of EKI Energy Services is 478.95. It has experienced a percent change of -5, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.2, suggesting a decline of 25.2 in the stock price.

Click here for EKI Energy Services Profit Loss

27 Sep 2023, 10:34 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rossell India498.25-10.2-2.01549.85222.01878.23
Axiscades Technologies474.0-12.05-2.48602.0159.951810.63
EKI Energy Services478.95-25.2-5.02100.0355.251316.92
KMC Speciality Hospitals India89.720.931.0595.852.01463.2
Veranda Learning Solutions194.01.30.67360.0155.01194.5
27 Sep 2023, 10:30 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price NSE Live :EKI Energy Services trading at ₹478.95, down -5% from yesterday's ₹504.15

The current data for EKI Energy Services stock shows that the price is 478.95, which represents a percent change of -5. The net change is -25.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 5% and has seen a decrease of 25.2 points.

27 Sep 2023, 10:19 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for EKI Energy Services stock was 478.95 and the high price was also 478.95.

27 Sep 2023, 09:59 AM IST EKI Energy Services Live Updates

27 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Live :EKI Energy Services closed at ₹504.15 on last trading day

On the last day, EKI Energy Services BSE had a trading volume of 14,261 shares and closed at a price of 504.15.

