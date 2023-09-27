EKI Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : EKI Energy Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

EKI Energy Services opened at ₹478.95 and closed at ₹504.15 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹478.95 and a low of ₹478.95. The market capitalization of EKI Energy Services is ₹1,317.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2,100 and the 52-week low is ₹355.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,259 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.