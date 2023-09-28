Hello User
EKI Energy Services Share Price Live blog for 28 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

EKI Energy Services stock price went down today, 28 Sep 2023, by -5 %. The stock closed at 504.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 478.95 per share. Investors should monitor EKI Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EKI Energy Services

On the last day of trading, EKI Energy Services opened at 478.95 and closed at 504.15. The stock reached a high of 478.95 and a low of 478.95. The market capitalization of the company is 1317.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2100 and the 52-week low is 355.25. The BSE volume for the day was 39,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Live :EKI Energy Services closed at ₹504.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, EKI Energy Services had a volume of 39,140 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 504.15.

