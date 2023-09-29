EKI Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : EKI Energy Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, the open price for EKI Energy Services was ₹478.95, and the close price was the same at ₹478.95. The stock had a high of ₹488.55 and a low of ₹455.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1252.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2100, while the 52-week low is ₹355.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,245,878 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of EKI Energy Services is ₹445.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -9.85, suggesting a decline of 9.85 rupees.
On the last day of trading for EKI Energy Services on the BSE, there were 1,245,878 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹478.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!