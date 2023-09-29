Hello User
EKI Energy Services share price Today Live Updates : EKI Energy Services Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
EKI Energy Services stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -2.16 %. The stock closed at 455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 445.2 per share. Investors should monitor EKI Energy Services stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, the open price for EKI Energy Services was 478.95, and the close price was the same at 478.95. The stock had a high of 488.55 and a low of 455.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1252.08 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2100, while the 52-week low is 355.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,245,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Today :EKI Energy Services trading at ₹445.2, down -2.16% from yesterday's ₹455.05

The current stock price of EKI Energy Services is 445.2. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -9.85, suggesting a decline of 9.85 rupees.

29 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST EKI Energy Services share price Live :EKI Energy Services closed at ₹478.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EKI Energy Services on the BSE, there were 1,245,878 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 478.95.

