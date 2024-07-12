Hello User
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live Updates : Emcure Pharmaceuticals stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 1358.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1362.2 per share. Investors should monitor Emcure Pharmaceuticals stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live Updates

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live Updates : Emcure Pharmaceuticals' stock opened at 1354.5 and closed at 1358.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1369.85, and the low was 1341. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 1384 and 1325.05, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 94463 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: Emcure Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1358.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1369.85 & 1341 yesterday to end at 1362.2.

