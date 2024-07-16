Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live Updates : Emcure Pharmaceuticals' stock prices saw a slight increase on the last day with the open price at ₹1354.5 and the close price at ₹1358.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1369.85 and a low of ₹1341 during the day. The market capitalization remained at 0.0 crores, with a 52-week high of 1384 and a 52-week low of 1325.05. The BSE volume for the day was 94463 shares.
16 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: Emcure Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1358.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1369.85 & ₹1341 yesterday to end at ₹1362.2.