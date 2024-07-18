Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live Updates : Emcure Pharmaceuticals' stock on the last day had an open price of ₹1354.5, a close price of ₹1358.85, a high of ₹1369.85, and a low of ₹1341. The market capitalization was 0.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1384 and a 52-week low of ₹1325.05. The BSE volume for the day was 94463 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
18 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: Emcure Pharmaceuticals closed at ₹1358.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests NA near term outlook
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1369.85 & ₹1341 yesterday to end at ₹1362.2.