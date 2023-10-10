Emerald Finance share price Today Live Updates : Emerald Finance Plummets on Stock Market

The last day of trading for Emerald Finance saw the stock open at ₹19.08 and close at ₹18.79. The stock reached its highest point of the day at ₹19.08 and its lowest point at ₹18.7. The market capitalization of Emerald Finance is currently at ₹57.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35, while the 52-week low is ₹18.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1110 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Emerald Finance stock shows that its price is ₹18.71. There has been a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the decrease in value is ₹0.08.
The current day's high and low data for Emerald Finance stock shows that the low price of the stock for the day is ₹18.7, while the high price is ₹19.08.
On the last day of trading for Emerald Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1110. The closing price for the shares was ₹18.79.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!