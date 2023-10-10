Hello User
Emerald Finance share price Today Live Updates : Emerald Finance Plummets on Stock Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:32 AM IST
Livemint

Emerald Finance stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.43 %. The stock closed at 18.79 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.71 per share. Investors should monitor Emerald Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Emerald Finance

The last day of trading for Emerald Finance saw the stock open at 19.08 and close at 18.79. The stock reached its highest point of the day at 19.08 and its lowest point at 18.7. The market capitalization of Emerald Finance is currently at 57.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35, while the 52-week low is 18.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 1110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Emerald Finance share price NSE Live :Emerald Finance trading at ₹18.71, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹18.79

The current data for Emerald Finance stock shows that its price is 18.71. There has been a percent change of -0.43 and a net change of -0.08. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.43% and the decrease in value is 0.08.

10 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Emerald Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Emerald Finance stock shows that the low price of the stock for the day is 18.7, while the high price is 19.08.

10 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Emerald Finance Live Updates

10 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Emerald Finance share price Live :Emerald Finance closed at ₹18.79 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Emerald Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1110. The closing price for the shares was 18.79.

