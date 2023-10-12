Hello User
Emerald Finance Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Emerald Finance stock price went down today, 12 Oct 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 19.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19 per share. Investors should monitor Emerald Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Emerald Finance

On the last day of trading, Emerald Finance opened at 19.45 and closed at 19.04. The stock reached a high of 19.45 and a low of 18.77 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 57.27 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 35 and a 52-week low of 18.05. The BSE volume for the day was 13,186 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Emerald Finance share price Live :Emerald Finance closed at ₹19.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Emerald Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 13,186. The closing price of the shares was 19.04.

