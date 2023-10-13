Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Emerald Finance share price Today Live Updates : Emerald Finance Soars with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Emerald Finance stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 1.57 %. The stock closed at 19.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.35 per share. Investors should monitor Emerald Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Emerald Finance

On the last day, the open price of Emerald Finance's stock was 19.5, while the close price was 19.05. The stock had a high of 19.5 and a low of 18.75. The market capitalization of the company is 58.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 35, and the 52-week low is 18.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,255 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Emerald Finance share price Today :Emerald Finance trading at ₹19.35, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹19.05

The current data for Emerald Finance stock shows that the price is 19.35. There has been a percent change of 1.57, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

13 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Emerald Finance share price Live :Emerald Finance closed at ₹19.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Emerald Finance on the BSE had a total volume of 30,255 shares. The closing price for the day was 19.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.