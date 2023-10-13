Emerald Finance share price Today Live Updates : Emerald Finance Soars with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, the open price of Emerald Finance's stock was ₹19.5, while the close price was ₹19.05. The stock had a high of ₹19.5 and a low of ₹18.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹58.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹35, and the 52-week low is ₹18.05. The BSE volume for the stock was 30,255 shares.
The current data for Emerald Finance stock shows that the price is ₹19.35. There has been a percent change of 1.57, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.3, suggesting an increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
