EMS Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 2.77 %. The stock closed at 292.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 300.85 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS Ltd, a company listed on the BSE, opened at 294.85 and closed at 292.75 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 306.25 and a low of 294.45. The market capitalization of the company is 1670.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The stock had a trading volume of 24,456 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹292.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 24,456. The closing price of the shares was 292.75.

