EMS Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
EMS stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 300.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 298.85 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Ltd, a company listed on the BSE, had an open price of 304.2 and a close price of 300.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 304.55 and a low of 295 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd is 1659.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The trading volume for the stock on the BSE was 14,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹300.85 on last trading day

