EMS Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 258.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 266.75 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS had an open price of 263.15 and a close price of 258.8. The stock reached a high of 272.75 and a low of 262.75 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.85 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 73,378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

