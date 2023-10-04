Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
EMS stock price went up today, 04 Oct 2023, by 7.57 %. The stock closed at 266.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 286.95 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 266.8 and closed at 266.75. The stock had a high of 291.95 and a low of 266.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 290.85 and 246.5, respectively. The BSE volume for EMS was 290,812 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.95, up 7.57% from yesterday's ₹266.75

EMS stock is currently priced at 286.95, with a percent change of 7.57 and a net change of 20.2.

04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹266.75 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 290,812 shares, with a closing price of 266.75.

