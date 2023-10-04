EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹266.8 and closed at ₹266.75. The stock had a high of ₹291.95 and a low of ₹266.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are ₹290.85 and ₹246.5, respectively. The BSE volume for EMS was 290,812 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹286.95, up 7.57% from yesterday's ₹266.75
EMS stock is currently priced at ₹286.95, with a percent change of 7.57 and a net change of 20.2.
04 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹266.75 on last trading day
