EMS Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
EMS stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -3.4 %. The stock closed at 286.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 277.2 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The last day of trading for EMS saw an open price of 287.05 and a close price of 286.95. The stock reached a high of 291.5 and a low of 275.2. The market capitalization for EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 291.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 169,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹286.95 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 169,802 shares with a closing price of 286.95.

