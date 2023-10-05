EMS Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

The last day of trading for EMS saw an open price of ₹287.05 and a close price of ₹286.95. The stock reached a high of ₹291.5 and a low of ₹275.2. The market capitalization for EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹291.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 169,802 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.