EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

On the last day of EMS, the open price was ₹300.95 and the close price was ₹297.6. The high price for the day was ₹304.85 and the low price was ₹298.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at ₹1673.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS on this day was 24055 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹312.8, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 11.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.78% and has gained 11.4 points.
