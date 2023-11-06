Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 3.78 %. The stock closed at 301.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312.8 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of EMS, the open price was 300.95 and the close price was 297.6. The high price for the day was 304.85 and the low price was 298.8. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 1673.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS on this day was 24055 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹312.8, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹301.4

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 312.8, with a percent change of 3.78 and a net change of 11.4. This means that the stock has increased in value by 3.78% and has gained 11.4 points.

06 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹297.6 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, a total of 24,055 shares were traded with a closing price of 297.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.