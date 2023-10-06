EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day of trading, EMS had an open price of ₹279.85 and a close price of ₹277.2. The stock reached a high of ₹304.9 and a low of ₹278.8 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is ₹291.95 and its 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 308,370 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹304.9, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹277.2
EMS stock is currently trading at ₹304.9, showing a 9.99% increase in price. The net change in value is ₹27.7.
06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹277.2 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 308,370. The closing price for the shares was ₹277.2.