EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Surges in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 9.99 %. The stock closed at 277.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 304.9 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS had an open price of 279.85 and a close price of 277.2. The stock reached a high of 304.9 and a low of 278.8 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is currently 0.0 cr. The stock's 52-week high is 291.95 and its 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 308,370 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹304.9, up 9.99% from yesterday's ₹277.2

EMS stock is currently trading at 304.9, showing a 9.99% increase in price. The net change in value is 27.7.

06 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹277.2 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 308,370. The closing price for the shares was 277.2.

