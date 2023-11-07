Hello User
EMS Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 5.51 %. The stock closed at 301.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, the EMS stock opened at 300.45 and closed at 301.4. The stock reached a high of 318.25 and a low of 300.45 during the day. The market capitalization of EMS is 1765.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 23,582 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹301.4 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, there were 23,582 shares traded with a closing price of 301.4.

