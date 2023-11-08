EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, the open price for EMS was ₹322.35, while the close price was ₹317.1. The stock reached a high of ₹325.95 and a low of ₹318 during the day. The market capitalization for EMS is ₹1801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95, and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 93,120 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Rishabh Instruments
|487.7
|3.25
|0.67
|554.95
|432.25
|1851.38
|Updater Services
|268.85
|6.7
|2.56
|301.95
|241.1
|1793.3
|EMS
|327.15
|2.65
|0.82
|334.95
|246.5
|1816.69
|Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers
|302.7
|28.1
|10.23
|290.0
|202.05
|1478.61
|Kamdhenu Ventures
|167.75
|5.65
|3.49
|202.65
|62.8
|903.69
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.78%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,120. The closing price of the shares was ₹317.1.
