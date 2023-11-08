EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

On the last day of trading, the open price for EMS was ₹322.35, while the close price was ₹317.1. The stock reached a high of ₹325.95 and a low of ₹318 during the day. The market capitalization for EMS is ₹1801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95, and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 93,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.