Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Soars with Positive Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 324.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.2 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, the open price for EMS was 322.35, while the close price was 317.1. The stock reached a high of 325.95 and a low of 318 during the day. The market capitalization for EMS is 1801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 93,120 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST EMS share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Rishabh Instruments487.73.250.67554.95432.251851.38
Updater Services268.856.72.56301.95241.11793.3
EMS327.152.650.82334.95246.51816.69
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers302.728.110.23290.0202.051478.61
Kamdhenu Ventures167.755.653.49202.6562.8903.69
08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹326.2, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹324.5

The current stock price of EMS is 326.2, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 1.7.

08 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 322.05 and the high price was 329.5.

08 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹325.55, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹324.5

The current stock price of EMS is 325.55 with a percent change of 0.32 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

08 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.78%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹322.05, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹324.5

As of the current data, the stock price of EMS is 322.05. There has been a 0.76% decrease in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -2.45.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹317.1 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 93,120. The closing price of the shares was 317.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.