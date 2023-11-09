Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:16 AM IST
EMS stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 7.63 %. The stock closed at 324.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.25 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Ltd. had an open price of 322.05 and a close price of 324.5 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 354.3, while the lowest price was 322.05. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd. is 1939.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS Ltd. was 141,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹349.25, up 7.63% from yesterday's ₹324.5

The stock price of EMS has increased by 7.63% in the current trading session, resulting in a net change of 24.75. The current price of EMS stock is 349.25.

09 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹324.5 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 141,262. The closing price of the shares was 324.5.

