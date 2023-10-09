Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Reports Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 323.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.75 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of EMS, the open price was 313 and the close price was 304.9. The high for the day was 333.75 and the low was 310. The market cap is 0.0 cr and the 52-week high is also 333.75, while the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 438,256 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹326.75, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹323.45

The current data for EMS stock shows that its price is 326.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 3.3, suggesting a positive movement.

09 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹320, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹323.45

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 320 and there has been a percent change of -1.07. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value. The net change is -3.45, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.45.

09 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹304.9 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 438,256 shares with a closing price of 304.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.