EMS Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 349.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.75 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, the EMS stock opened at 354.45 and closed at 349.25. The highest price reached during the day was 361.45, while the lowest price was 345.7. The market capitalization of EMS is 1947.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 354.3, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The stock had a trading volume of 137,682 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹349.25 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE trading, the volume was 137,682 shares and the closing price was 349.25.

