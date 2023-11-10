EMS Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, the EMS stock opened at ₹354.45 and closed at ₹349.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹361.45, while the lowest price was ₹345.7. The market capitalization of EMS is ₹1947.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹354.3, and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The stock had a trading volume of 137,682 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.