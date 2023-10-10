Hello User
EMS Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -3.54 %. The stock closed at 323.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 312 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 320 and closed at 323.45. The stock reached a high of 332.9 and a low of 307.8. The market capitalization of EMS is 1732.56 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 333.75 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 227,274 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹323.45 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE trading, the volume was 227,274 shares, with a closing price of 323.45.

