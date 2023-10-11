EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Soaring High: Positive Trading Trend Today

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹319.95 and closed at ₹312. The stock had a high of ₹328.5 and a low of ₹316. The market capitalization of EMS is ₹1,757.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹333.75 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 97,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST
EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹316.55, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹312
The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹316.55. There has been a 1.46 percent change, with a net change of 4.55.
11 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST
EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹312 on last trading day
On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 97,366 shares and the closing price was ₹312.