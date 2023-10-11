Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stocks Soaring High: Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 312 per share. The stock is currently trading at 316.55 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 319.95 and closed at 312. The stock had a high of 328.5 and a low of 316. The market capitalization of EMS is 1,757.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 333.75 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 97,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹316.55, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹312

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 316.55. There has been a 1.46 percent change, with a net change of 4.55.

11 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹312 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS, the BSE volume was 97,366 shares and the closing price was 312.

