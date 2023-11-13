Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Sees Strong Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 4.53 %. The stock closed at 359.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 376 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading for EMS, the stock opened at 364.8 and closed at 359.7. The highest price reached during the day was 376, while the lowest price was 364.8. The market capitalization of EMS is 2087.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 363, and the 52-week low is 246.5. A total of 26,725 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST EMS share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week19.78%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹376, up 4.53% from yesterday's ₹359.7

The stock price of EMS has increased by 4.53% or 16.3. Currently, the stock is priced at 376.

13 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹359.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for EMS on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 26,725. The closing price for the stock was 359.7.

