EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 323.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.25 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

EMS Ltd. opened at 334.95 and closed at 323.9 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 334.95 and a low of 322.4. The market capitalization of EMS Ltd. is 1806.14 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 333.75 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 100051 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹325.25, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹323.9

The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is 325.25, with a percent change of 0.42, and a net change of 1.35.

13 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹323.9 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the volume of shares traded was 100051 and the closing price was 323.9.

