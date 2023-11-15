EMS Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading for EMS, the stock opened at ₹376 and closed at ₹374.25. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹383.15, while the lowest price was ₹365.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2106.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹363, and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 106,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.