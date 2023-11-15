Hello User
EMS Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 374.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 379.4 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading for EMS, the stock opened at 376 and closed at 374.25. The highest price recorded during the day was 383.15, while the lowest price was 365.75. The market capitalization of the company is 2106.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 363, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for the day was 106,377 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹374.25 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS BSE, the trading volume was 106,377 shares and the closing price was 374.25.

