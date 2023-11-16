EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at a price of ₹417.3 and closed at ₹379.4. The highest price of the day was ₹417.3, while the lowest price was ₹405.2. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹383.15, and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 68,902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹438.15, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% from its previous closing price and has gained 20.85 points.
