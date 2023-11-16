Hello User
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS Sees Strong Trading Performance Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

EMS stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 417.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.15 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at a price of 417.3 and closed at 379.4. The highest price of the day was 417.3, while the lowest price was 405.2. The market capitalization of EMS is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 383.15, and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 68,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹438.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹417.3

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 438.15, with a percent change of 5% and a net change of 20.85. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 5% from its previous closing price and has gained 20.85 points.

16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹438.15, up 5% from yesterday's ₹417.3

EMS stock is currently priced at 438.15, which represents a 5% increase. The net change in price is 20.85.

16 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹379.4 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 68,902. The closing price for EMS shares on this day was 379.4.

