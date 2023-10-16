comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at 318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's 327.15
EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹327.15

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Livemint

EMS stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -2.67 %. The stock closed at 327.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 318.4 per share. Investors should monitor EMS stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

EMS Premium
EMS

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at 324.95 and closed at 325.25. The stock reached a high of 332.5 and a low of 321.6. The market capitalization of EMS is 1804.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 334.95 and the 52-week low is 246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 69,792 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:42:15 PM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS closed today at ₹318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹327.15

Today, the closing price of EMS stock was 318.4, which represents a decrease of 2.67% compared to the previous day's closing price of 327.15. The net change for the day was -8.75.

16 Oct 2023, 05:45:24 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day is 315.4, while the high price is 329.45.

16 Oct 2023, 03:29:12 PM IST

Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Ems Ltd stock is 246.50 and the 52 week high price is 334.70.

16 Oct 2023, 03:15:33 PM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹320.25, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹327.15

As of the current data, the stock price of EMS is 320.25. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of 6.9.

16 Oct 2023, 02:31:21 PM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹320.25, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹327.15

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 320.25, representing a percent change of -2.11. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.11% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, indicating a decrease of 6.9 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 02:16:33 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

Today, EMS stock reached a low price of 315.4 and a high price of 329.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:48:10 PM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹321.45, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹327.15

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 321.45 with a percent change of -1.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.74% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.7 in value.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:50 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of EMS stock today was 315.4 and the high price was 329.45.

16 Oct 2023, 01:17:34 PM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹317.4, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹327.15

The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is 317.4, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -9.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.98% and has decreased by 9.75 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 12:29:40 PM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹317.95, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹327.15

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 317.95, with a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.81% and has experienced a net decrease of 9.2.

16 Oct 2023, 12:26:09 PM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price today was 315.4, while the high price reached 329.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:51:14 AM IST

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹317.25, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹327.15

EMS stock is currently priced at 317.25, representing a decrease of 3.03% or a net change of -9.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:12:38 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock's low price for the day was 322.05, while the high price reached was 329.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:07:21 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹322.75, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹327.15

The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is 322.75. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of 4.4 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:32:43 AM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹324.3, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹327.15

EMS stock, currently priced at 324.3, has experienced a percent change of -0.87, resulting in a net change of -2.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value.

16 Oct 2023, 10:10:48 AM IST

EMS share price live: Today's Price range

EMS stock traded at a low price of 325 and reached a high of 329.45 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:41 AM IST

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹327, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹327.15

EMS stock is currently priced at 327, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the value has gone down by 0.15.

16 Oct 2023, 09:11:45 AM IST

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹327.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹327.15

EMS stock is currently trading at a price of 327.5, with a small percentage change of 0.11. The net change in the stock's price is 0.35.

16 Oct 2023, 08:04:50 AM IST

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹325.25 on last trading day

On the last day of EMS on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,792. The closing price for these shares was 325.25.

