EMS share price Today Live Updates : EMS closed today at ₹318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹327.15

On the last day of trading, EMS opened at ₹324.95 and closed at ₹325.25. The stock reached a high of ₹332.5 and a low of ₹321.6. The market capitalization of EMS is ₹1804.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹334.95 and the 52-week low is ₹246.5. The BSE volume for EMS was 69,792 shares.

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS closed today at ₹318.4, down -2.67% from yesterday's ₹327.15 Today, the closing price of EMS stock was ₹318.4, which represents a decrease of 2.67% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹327.15. The net change for the day was -8.75.

Ems Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price of Ems Ltd stock is 246.50 and the 52 week high price is 334.70.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹320.25, down -2.11% from yesterday's ₹327.15 As of the current data, the stock price of EMS is ₹320.25. There has been a percent change of -2.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -6.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹6.9.

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹321.45, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹327.15 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹321.45 with a percent change of -1.74. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.74% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -5.7, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹5.7 in value. Click here for EMS News

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹317.4, down -2.98% from yesterday's ₹327.15 The current data of EMS stock shows that the price is ₹317.4, with a percent change of -2.98 and a net change of -9.75. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 2.98% and has decreased by 9.75 rupees.

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹317.95, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹327.15 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹317.95, with a percent change of -2.81 and a net change of -9.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 2.81% and has experienced a net decrease of 9.2.

EMS share price update :EMS trading at ₹317.25, down -3.03% from yesterday's ₹327.15 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹317.25, representing a decrease of 3.03% or a net change of -9.9.

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹322.75, down -1.34% from yesterday's ₹327.15 The current data for EMS stock shows that the price is ₹322.75. There has been a percent change of -1.34, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.4 in the stock price.

EMS share price Live :EMS trading at ₹324.3, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹327.15 EMS stock, currently priced at ₹324.3, has experienced a percent change of -0.87, resulting in a net change of -2.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock's value. Click here for EMS Profit Loss

EMS share price NSE Live :EMS trading at ₹327, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹327.15 EMS stock is currently priced at ₹327, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.05% and the value has gone down by ₹0.15.

EMS share price Today :EMS trading at ₹327.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹327.15 EMS stock is currently trading at a price of ₹327.5, with a small percentage change of 0.11. The net change in the stock's price is 0.35.

EMS share price Live :EMS closed at ₹325.25 on last trading day On the last day of EMS on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,792. The closing price for these shares was ₹325.25.